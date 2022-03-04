Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $92.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) to report $92.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.20 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted sales of $101.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year sales of $384.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $375.90 million to $396.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $411.17 million, with estimates ranging from $397.30 million to $428.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHLB traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 294,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

