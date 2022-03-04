Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Position Lessened by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 652,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,890,000 after buying an additional 32,717 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 596,635 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after buying an additional 19,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,326,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,052,000 after buying an additional 144,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average is $27.97. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $90.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Kip bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,596.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

