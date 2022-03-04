Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,767 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,193,694 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 279.7% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 34.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Best Buy by 345.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.07.

NYSE BBY opened at $110.14 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.