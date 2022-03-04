B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. B&G Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.70-1.85 EPS.

BGS traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.55. The company had a trading volume of 8,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.11. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $27.78 and a 12-month high of $36.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BGS. Piper Sandler lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

