B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. B&G Foods updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.70-1.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $27.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,317,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,073,000 after buying an additional 460,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,409,000 after purchasing an additional 371,512 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 303,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 34,663 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 40,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 189,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

BGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

