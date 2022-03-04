BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given New $30.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised BigCommerce from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.13.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Shares of BIGC opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.44. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $72.20.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $568,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $618,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,900 shares of company stock worth $1,415,593 over the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,250,000 after buying an additional 227,703 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $946,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,723,000 after buying an additional 324,221 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 28,399 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigCommerce (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.