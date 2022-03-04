Binance USD (BUSD) Price Hits $1.00

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 4th. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $18.00 billion and approximately $5.75 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00034769 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00104850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 17,996,245,421 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.