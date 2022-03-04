Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) will announce $4.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty One analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.51 and the lowest is $3.23. Biogen reported earnings of $5.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $16.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.39 to $23.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $16.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.74 to $21.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.41.

Biogen stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.72. The company had a trading volume of 18,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,406. Biogen has a 1-year low of $200.36 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 82.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

