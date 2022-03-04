Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($6.60) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($6.60) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($7.74). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. The firm’s revenue was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.62) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BHVN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.45.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $115.82 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.04 and its 200-day moving average is $128.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $211,880,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,552,000 after purchasing an additional 919,951 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 27,669.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 520,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,251,000 after purchasing an additional 518,251 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,256,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,537,000 after purchasing an additional 360,740 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $43,428,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $237,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $3,589,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,209 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,608. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

