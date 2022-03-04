BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BIOLASE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.73.

BIOL stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in BIOLASE by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,582,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 783,522 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in BIOLASE by 5,127.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,545,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 114,432 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. 14.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

