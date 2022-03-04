BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BIOLASE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.73.
BIOL stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.40.
About BIOLASE (Get Rating)
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BIOLASE (BIOL)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.