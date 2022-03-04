BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

BLFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.50.

BLFS stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.35. 4,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,278. The company has a market cap of $991.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average is $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.82. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 705 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $27,755.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 736 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $28,976.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,265 shares of company stock worth $5,789,199. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

