Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 390.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Bionano Genomics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ BNGO opened at $1.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. Bionano Genomics has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.91.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,660,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,793,000 after purchasing an additional 499,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,714,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,048,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 106,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 654.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,020,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 104,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.11% of the company’s stock.
Bionano Genomics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.
