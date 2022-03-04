Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $2.07. Bionano Genomics shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 120,109 shares changing hands.
The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 390.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.
Several research analysts have commented on BNGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $575.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.91.
Bionano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)
Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.
