Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $2.07. Bionano Genomics shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 120,109 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 390.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on BNGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNGO. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Bionano Genomics by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. 25.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $575.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.91.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

