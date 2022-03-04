Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Short Interest Down 65.7% in February

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the January 31st total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS BNOEF opened at $0.05 on Friday. Bionomics has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.
About Bionomics (Get Rating)
