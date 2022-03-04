Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Short Interest Down 65.7% in February

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the January 31st total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS BNOEF opened at $0.05 on Friday. Bionomics has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.

Bionomics Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel drug candidates focused on the treatment of serious central nervous system disorders. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Eastwood, Australia.

