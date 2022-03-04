BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down to $142.26

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $142.26, but opened at $135.01. BioNTech shares last traded at $136.21, with a volume of 17,303 shares changing hands.
BNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.00.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.76.
About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
