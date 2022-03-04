BioPassport Token Trading 1.8% Lower This Week (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BioPassport Token has a total market capitalization of $52.78 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BioPassport Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00034438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00103160 BTC.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BIOT is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BioPassport Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BioPassport Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BioPassport Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.