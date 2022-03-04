Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 427.3% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BPTS stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. Biophytis has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16.

Get Biophytis alerts:

About Biophytis (Get Rating)

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases and the treatment of severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biophytis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biophytis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.