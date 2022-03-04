Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Short Interest Up 366.7% in February

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.3 days.
BTGGF stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. Bitcoin Group has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.85.
About Bitcoin Group (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bitcoin Group (BTGGF)
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.