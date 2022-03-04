Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Short Interest Up 366.7% in February

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.3 days.

BTGGF stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. Bitcoin Group has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.85.

Bitcoin Group SE, a capital investment and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

