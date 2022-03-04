Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) Short Interest Update

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,630,000 shares, a growth of 97.2% from the January 31st total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BITF opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.52 million and a P/E ratio of -374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18. Bitfarms has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $9.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the second quarter worth $40,595,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bitfarms by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,141,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after buying an additional 772,443 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bitfarms by 983.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 670,217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms in the third quarter worth about $2,173,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. 14.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

