Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDGR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDGR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the January 31st total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,722,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BDGR opened at $0.00 on Friday. Black Dragon Resource Companies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Get Black Dragon Resource Companies alerts:

About Black Dragon Resource Companies (Get Rating)

Black Dragon Resource Cos., Inc is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, production and sale of natural gas, crude oil and leases it developed. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Encino, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Dragon Resource Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Dragon Resource Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.