BlackBerry’s (BB) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their hold rating on shares of BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on BlackBerry to C$9.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.33.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BB stock opened at C$8.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.75. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of C$7.46 and a twelve month high of C$24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.88.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackBerry (BB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.