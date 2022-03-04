BlackHat Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (BLKC)

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. During the last seven days, BlackHat has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $416,499.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlackHat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00041854 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.72 or 0.06560016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,704.30 or 1.00003199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00045829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00047711 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00026395 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 7,482,716 coins and its circulating supply is 6,616,861 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

BlackHat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.