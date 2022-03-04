BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, an increase of 106.1% from the January 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,906,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,326,000 after purchasing an additional 259,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,689,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,514,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,941,000 after purchasing an additional 64,273 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,277,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,225,000 after acquiring an additional 284,364 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,274,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 37,165 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BTZ traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.89. The company had a trading volume of 226,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,181. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $15.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.