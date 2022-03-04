BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of DSU opened at $10.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 169,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $404,000. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

