BlackRock Inc. Acquires 15,313 Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Opera were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,062,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Opera in the 3rd quarter worth about $394,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Opera by 14.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 195,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23,976 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Opera by 28.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Opera by 12.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. 5.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Opera from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

OPRA opened at $5.45 on Friday. Opera Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

