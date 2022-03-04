BlackRock Inc. Has $260,000 Stock Position in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 73.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PDS. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 17.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 11.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 109.5% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 49,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PDS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Precision Drilling from $57.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TD Securities upped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Shares of PDS opened at $58.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $60.16.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. Precision Drilling’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

