BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,530 Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,868 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBCN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlefield Banc in the second quarter valued at about $2,257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 229.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Middlefield Banc in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.78. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

