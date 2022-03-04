BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,994 Shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.27% of SB Financial Group worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBFG. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in SB Financial Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 48,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SB Financial Group stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.89. The company has a market cap of $135.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.17 and a 12-month high of $20.67.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $15.67 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.69%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

