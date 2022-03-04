BlackRock Inc. Sells 4,419 Shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.22% of Eyenovia worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eyenovia by 246.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 188,030 shares of company stock valued at $596,009. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Eyenovia Profile (Get Rating)
Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eyenovia (EYEN)
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.