BlackRock Inc. Sells 4,419 Shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.22% of Eyenovia worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eyenovia by 246.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ EYEN opened at $3.08 on Friday. Eyenovia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $87.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 188,030 shares of company stock valued at $596,009. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

