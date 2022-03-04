BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the January 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BYM traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,603. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.21. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $16.79.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 17.6% during the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.