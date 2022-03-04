BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 17.8% over the last three years.
Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $15.25.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.
