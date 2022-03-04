BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by 17.8% over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $15.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

