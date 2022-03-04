BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has increased its dividend payment by 2.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MYJ opened at $14.15 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 27.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

