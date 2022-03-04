BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has increased its dividend payment by 2.6% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:MYJ opened at $14.15 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39.
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
