BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend by 1.9% over the last three years.
MYI opened at $13.50 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
