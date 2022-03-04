BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend by 1.9% over the last three years.

MYI opened at $13.50 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $15.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYI. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 40.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at $961,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at $1,676,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

