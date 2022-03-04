Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.63. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blackstone Secured Lending Fund..

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BXSL shares. Citigroup upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXSL. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter worth $712,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter worth $510,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter worth $230,893,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXSL stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.45. 291,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,786. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.33.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (Get Rating)

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (BXSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.