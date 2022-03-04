Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Shares of Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Rating) rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 216,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 205,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.92 million and a PE ratio of -4.38.

About Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON)

Blue Moon Metals Inc, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for zinc, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It principally holds a 100% owned interest in the Blue Moon zinc property that comprises patented and unpatented lode mineral claims totaling 445 acres in Mariposa County, California; and Yava base metals property, which consists of two mineral leases totaling 1,280 hectares located in Nunavut.

