Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Shares of Blue Moon Metals Inc. (CVE:MOON – Get Rating) rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 216,709 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 205,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.92 million and a PE ratio of -4.38.
About Blue Moon Metals (CVE:MOON)
Further Reading
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Moon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Moon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.