Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Issues Earnings Results

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%.

BVH stock remained flat at $$28.35 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,381. The company has a market cap of $594.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.83. Bluegreen Vacations has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.39.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BVH shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

