Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT Raised to $105.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BPMC. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average of $94.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $486,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,729 shares of company stock worth $657,700. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,979 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3,407.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,827,000 after purchasing an additional 923,577 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,542,000 after purchasing an additional 681,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after purchasing an additional 473,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,694,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

