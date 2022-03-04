BMO Capital Markets Boosts Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target to C$27.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TPZEF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.75 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPZEF opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $16.56.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

