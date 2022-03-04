BMO Capital Markets Boosts Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$22.50

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Tricon Residential and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.25.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock traded up C$0.05 on Friday, reaching C$18.95. The company had a trading volume of 494,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,082. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of C$11.79 and a 52-week high of C$20.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.71. The firm has a market cap of C$5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.59, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

