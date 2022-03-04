BMO Capital Markets Increases Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target to $57.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.61.

Get Kroger alerts:

KR traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.53. 238,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,882,246. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $33.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 133,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Kroger by 116,524.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 92,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,054 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 91,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Kroger by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,264,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,425,000 after purchasing an additional 27,989 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.