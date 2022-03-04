BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$6.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BDI. Raymond James increased their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. increased their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of TSE BDI traded up C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.60. 79,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$266.00 million and a PE ratio of 36.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.24. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.65.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

