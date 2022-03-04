BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Square (NYSE:SQ) to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SQ has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a buy rating and a $322.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $221.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Square from $315.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $221.22.

Get Square alerts:

Square stock opened at $114.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.38. Square has a 1 year low of $82.72 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.80.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,007 shares of company stock worth $3,020,504 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Square by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Square (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.