BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 164,159 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 779.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,159 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of Schneider National worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,494,000 after buying an additional 754,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 603,114 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 81.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after acquiring an additional 460,038 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 2,869.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 344,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 332,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Schneider National by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 369,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after purchasing an additional 177,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $417,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,255,360 over the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schneider National stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 18.06%. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 12.28%.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.03.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

