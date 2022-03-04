BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 47,868 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 155.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.15% of Brady worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brady by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Brady by 15.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 2.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Brady by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Brady by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average is $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $61.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

