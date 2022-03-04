BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.26% of M/I Homes worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 11.1% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 19,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 92.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,350,000 after acquiring an additional 215,777 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 61.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.1% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 19,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MHO opened at $51.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.52 and its 200 day moving average is $58.27. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.45. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

