BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $4.12 Million Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in UGI were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UGI. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 4.4% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in UGI by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in UGI by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of UGI by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 1.8% in the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of UGI opened at $37.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,163 shares of company stock worth $5,950,644 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

