BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 3,115 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $4,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth $5,837,000. Surevest LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 375,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,792,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 393,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 360,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,992,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares in the last quarter.

ACWX stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.80. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.56 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

