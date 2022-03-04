BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 54,006 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,006 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown by 6.4% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 3.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 10.3% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCK opened at $122.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.11 and a fifty-two week high of $124.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 35.85% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.24%.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

