BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decline of 55.3% from the January 31st total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of LEO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.62. 90,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,862. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.47. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $9.50.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals (Get Rating)
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
