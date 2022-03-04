Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.66

Shares of Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 29456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF)

Bolloré SA engages in the management of its businesses in the areas of transportation & logistics, communications and electronics. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics; Oil Logistics; Communication; and Electricity Storage and Systems. The Transportation and Logistics segment includes services relating to the organization of sea and air transport networks, and logistics.

